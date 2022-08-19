Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after buying an additional 116,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,587,000 after buying an additional 102,556 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,006,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,794,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $130.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,181. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average is $124.75. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

