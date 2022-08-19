Meristem Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after buying an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average of $150.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $250.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.