Meristem Family Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.6% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.54. The company had a trading volume of 655,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,554,896. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

