Meristem Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,441 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.75. 4,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,978. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.32.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

