Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.95. 57,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

