Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 16,918 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,918 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.4% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $189,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,121,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $425.39. The stock had a trading volume of 81,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,084. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.