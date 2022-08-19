Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 584 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 304.3% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.2% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 17.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,290,000 after buying an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.66. 7,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.43.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

