Meristem Family Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.79. 215,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,113,236. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $395.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

