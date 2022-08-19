Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.00

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.43), with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.45).

Merit Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.56.

About Merit Group

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, data, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

