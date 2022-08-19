Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.08

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and traded as high as $13.65. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 27,834 shares traded.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.0955 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 800.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.