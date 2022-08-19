Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.78.

Shares of META stock opened at $174.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

