Mettalex Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $203,355.39 and $17,073.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00788744 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mettalex Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com.
Buying and Selling Mettalex
