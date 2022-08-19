Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $2.54

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.83. Microvast shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 37,221 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Insider Activity

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 122.63%.

In other news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $944,655.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,124,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,643,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shane Smith acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $944,655.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,124,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,643,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,420. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microvast by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast in the second quarter worth $26,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microvast

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.