Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSEX. TheStreet raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Middlesex Water Stock Down 0.2 %

MSEX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.21. 258,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,193. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.17. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.55. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middlesex Water

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $49,810.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,864 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 636,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,616,000 after acquiring an additional 188,479 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56,271 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Articles

