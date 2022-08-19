MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 16,661 shares.The stock last traded at $32.76 and had previously closed at $33.29.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $517.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

