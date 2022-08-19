Minds (MINDS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,213.00

Minds (MINDS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. Minds has a market cap of $1.70 million and $12,213.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minds has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Minds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,441.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003705 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00126845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Minds Profile

Minds (MINDS) is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

Minds Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minds should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minds using one of the exchanges listed above.

