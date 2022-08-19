Mineral Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges (MNR)

Mineral (MNR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Mineral coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mineral has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Mineral has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $125,701.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mineral alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003714 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00074237 BTC.

About Mineral

MNR is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mineral should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mineral using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mineral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mineral and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.