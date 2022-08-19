Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Announces Earnings Results

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Minim had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Minim Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MINM opened at $0.35 on Friday. Minim has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Minim

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.09% of Minim as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minim

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

