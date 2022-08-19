Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Shares Down 1%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. 760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells passenger vehicles, and their parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile Business and Financial Service Business segments.

