Mizuho Boosts Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target to $8.00

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UBX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.20.
Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 37.1 %
UBX stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.64.
About Unity Biotechnology
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
