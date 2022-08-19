Mizuho Boosts Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target to $8.00

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UBX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 37.1 %

UBX stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

About Unity Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

