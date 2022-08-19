Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading Down 3.9%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.15 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.22). Approximately 309,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 473,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.82. The firm has a market cap of £39.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45.

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

