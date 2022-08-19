MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys Shares of 300,000 Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPWGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Energem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENCPW opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08. Energem Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

