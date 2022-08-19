MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys Shares of 300,000 Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Energem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENCPW opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08. Energem Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Get Energem alerts:

Energem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Energem Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.