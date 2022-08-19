MMCAP International Inc. SPC Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFWGet Rating) by 55.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTFW opened at $0.18 on Friday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFWGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENTFW)

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.