MMCAP International Inc. SPC Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTFW opened at $0.18 on Friday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

