MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 166,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of SATLW opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49. Satellogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

