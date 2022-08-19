MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.91% of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth approximately $749,000.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ALOR opened at $10.02 on Friday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

About ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

