MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 154,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the first quarter valued at $4,992,000.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Stock Performance

GENQU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09.

About Genesis Unicorn Capital

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

