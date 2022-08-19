MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases 250,000 Shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACW – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Newcourt Acquisition were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

Newcourt Acquisition Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NCACW stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13.

Newcourt Acquisition Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.