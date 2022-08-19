MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases Shares of 400,000 Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACWGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IOACW stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACWGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovative International Acquisition (NASDAQ:IOACW)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.