MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes Position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168,442 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.51% of Exterran as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at $4,492,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 501,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 299,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 80,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Exterran Co. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

