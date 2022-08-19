Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MODN. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,640. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52.

Insider Transactions at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $35,606.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock worth $634,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Model N by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Model N by 43.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Model N by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Model N by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Model N by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.