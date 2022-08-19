Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $903.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $45,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,389.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 374.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 171.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

