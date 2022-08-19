Moffett Nathanson Trims AT&T (NYSE:T) Target Price to $17.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Moffett Nathanson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.43 on Thursday. AT&T has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

