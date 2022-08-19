Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Insider Sells $29,398.39 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $29,398.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,099.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNTV. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 339.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 23.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

