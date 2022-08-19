Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

