Monero Classic Price Reaches $0.39 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.45 million and $32,173.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.56 or 0.00701162 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 103.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

