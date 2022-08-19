MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.75 and a beta of 1.18. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,550,000 after buying an additional 5,036,800 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 1,447,465 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after buying an additional 1,286,619 shares during the period. EVR Research LP increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after buying an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $17,065,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

