Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,780 shares of company stock worth $18,613,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $518.07. 1,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,242. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

