Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $9.11 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after buying an additional 774,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 177.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,002,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 233,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,296 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 681.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 376,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 327,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

