Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $352.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $309.00 to $352.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Moody’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $332.83.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $319.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.44 and its 200 day moving average is $307.56.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $563,519,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after buying an additional 868,456 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

