Moon Nation Game (MNG) Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Moon Nation Game coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moon Nation Game has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $991,319.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moon Nation Game has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00785593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Moon Nation Game

Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 384,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,744,924 coins. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0.

Moon Nation Game Coin Trading

