Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 395 ($4.77) in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

