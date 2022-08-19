Morgan Stanley Cuts Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Price Target to CHF 33.10

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.28.

AHEXY opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

