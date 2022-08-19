Morgan Stanley Cuts Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target to $445.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $445.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $403.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $344.66 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

