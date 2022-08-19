Morgan Stanley Increases Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $92.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.44.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $85.73 on Monday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

In other news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

