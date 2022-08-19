Morgan Stanley Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $53.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.09.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. Plug Power has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after buying an additional 2,463,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after buying an additional 348,875 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,732,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.