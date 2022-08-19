Morgan Stanley Lowers Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $93.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $111.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Avalara from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho cut Avalara to a neutral rating and set a $93.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Avalara to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.79.

Avalara Stock Performance

Shares of AVLR opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.08. Avalara has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalara

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Tobam purchased a new position in Avalara in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 86.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 2,475.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 6,583.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

