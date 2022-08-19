Morgan Stanley Lowers Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $20.93

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.26 to $20.93 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.23% from the stock’s current price.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Root to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Root to $32.40 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Root alerts:

Root Trading Down 8.3 %

Root stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 1,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,397. Root has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $151.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Root

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Root by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.