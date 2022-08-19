Morgan Stanley Raises TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $28.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $35.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth $4,816,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth $648,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth $22,605,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $3,014,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

