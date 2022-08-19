Morgan Stanley Raises W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $72.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,207. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after buying an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after buying an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

