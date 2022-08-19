Morgan Stanley Raises W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $72.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.
W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of WRB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,207. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after buying an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after buying an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
