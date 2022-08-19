Moss Carbon Credit Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (MCO2)

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be bought for $3.86 or 0.00017902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Carbon Credit has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and approximately $400,051.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,539.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003729 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00127477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00033309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00074668 BTC.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Profile

MCO2 is a coin. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.

Buying and Selling Moss Carbon Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain. 1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using U.S. dollars.

